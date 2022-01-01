Shrimp tacos in Gulfport
Gulfport restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
9400 Highway 49, Gulfport
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
(1) Shrimp taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
More about Shaggy's
Shaggy's
724 E. Beach Blvd, Gulfport
|Fried Shrimp Tacos
|$13.99
2 - flour tortillas filled with fried shrimp, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$13.99
2 - flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.