Shrimp tacos in Gulfport

Gulfport restaurants
Gulfport restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina image

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

9400 Highway 49, Gulfport

Avg 4.3 (1229 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.50
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Shrimp Taco$4.50
(1) Shrimp taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
Item pic

 

Shaggy's

724 E. Beach Blvd, Gulfport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Tacos$13.99
2 - flour tortillas filled with fried shrimp, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$13.99
2 - flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
More about Shaggy's
Chili Shrimp Tacos image

 

Woody's Roadside

1121a Cowan Road, Gulfport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Crispy fried Royal Red shrimp tossed in our spicy sweet chili sauce served on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side.
More about Woody's Roadside

