Grilled chicken in Hamburg

Uncle Joe's Diner
4869 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg
|Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
|$17.49
Special: “SUPREME-IT” with barbecue sauce, bacon and melted american cheese .
Peg's Place Restaurant
4046 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg
|Grilled Chicken
|$10.29
Grilled 5oz chicken breast w/lettuce, tomato & onion, served on a toasted hard roll.
|Monterey Grilled Chicken
|$11.29
Grilled chicken breast covered in BBQ sauce topped w/bacon & smothered in Monterey jack cheese on a roll.