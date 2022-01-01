Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Hamburg

Go
Hamburg restaurants
Toast

Hamburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Uncle Joe's Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncle Joe's Diner

4869 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (1737 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner$17.49
Special: “SUPREME-IT” with barbecue sauce, bacon and melted american cheese .
More about Uncle Joe's Diner
Peg's Place Restaurant image

 

Peg's Place Restaurant

4046 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$10.29
Grilled 5oz chicken breast w/lettuce, tomato & onion, served on a toasted hard roll.
Monterey Grilled Chicken$11.29
Grilled chicken breast covered in BBQ sauce topped w/bacon & smothered in Monterey jack cheese on a roll.
More about Peg's Place Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Hamburg

Fish Sandwiches

Veggie Burgers

Vegetable Soup

Milkshakes

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Salad

Chili

Reuben

Map

More near Hamburg to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

East Aurora

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Angola

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Derby

No reviews yet

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston