Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Souvlaki in Hamburg

Go
Hamburg restaurants
Toast

Hamburg restaurants that serve souvlaki

Uncle Joe's Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncle Joe's Diner

4869 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (1737 reviews)
Takeout
Souvlaki Breakfast$12.99
2 eggs, 3 strips of marinated beef or chicken, with homefries and pita bread
Souvlaki Wrap$12.99
served in an herb wrap. marinated chicken strips, olives, lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese and onions with homemade souvlaki dressing
Chicken Souvlaki$14.99
More about Uncle Joe's Diner
Item pic

 

Peg's Place Restaurant

4046 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki Sub (whole)$9.99
Souvlaki Salad$11.99
Crisp lettuce, grape tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, pepperoncini & feta cheese, served w/warm pita bread. - Add extra steak or chicken . . . 2.79
Chicken Souvlaki$9.99
Grilled chicken breast w/lettuce, tomato, onion, Black Olives, Greek dressing, feta cheese & side of Peppercini.
More about Peg's Place Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Hamburg

Cheeseburgers

Cappuccino

Waffles

Italian Subs

Chili

Chicken Parmesan

Milkshakes

Reuben

Map

More near Hamburg to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

East Aurora

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Angola

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Derby

No reviews yet

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston