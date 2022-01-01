Souvlaki in Hamburg
Hamburg restaurants that serve souvlaki
More about Uncle Joe's Diner
FRENCH FRIES
Uncle Joe's Diner
4869 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg
|Souvlaki Breakfast
|$12.99
2 eggs, 3 strips of marinated beef or chicken, with homefries and pita bread
|Souvlaki Wrap
|$12.99
served in an herb wrap. marinated chicken strips, olives, lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese and onions with homemade souvlaki dressing
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$14.99
More about Peg's Place Restaurant
Peg's Place Restaurant
4046 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg
|Chicken Souvlaki Sub (whole)
|$9.99
|Souvlaki Salad
|$11.99
Crisp lettuce, grape tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, pepperoncini & feta cheese, served w/warm pita bread. - Add extra steak or chicken . . . 2.79
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast w/lettuce, tomato, onion, Black Olives, Greek dressing, feta cheese & side of Peppercini.