Italian salad in Hammond

Hammond restaurants
Hammond restaurants that serve italian salad

Item pic

 

Shack's

201 E Thomas St, Hammond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Pasta Salad$3.00
More about Shack's
Item pic

 

STREETSIDE MARKET

201 West Thomas St., Hammond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Salad$8.00
Spring mix, black olives, mozzerella, and cherry tomatoes with italian dressing
More about STREETSIDE MARKET

