Salmon in
Hanover
/
Hanover
/
Salmon
Hanover restaurants that serve salmon
PIZZA
Taphouse 6
1454 Baltimore Pike, Hanover
Avg 3.5
(2 reviews)
Bourbon Salmon
$24.00
More about Taphouse 6
The Public House Brewery
1649 Broadway, Hanover
No reviews yet
BLK SALMON BLT
$15.00
Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Avocado aioli | Brioche
More about The Public House Brewery
