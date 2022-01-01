Burritos in Happy Valley
Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge
12130 SE 82nd Ave suite 3020, Happy Valley
|Kids Burrito
|$6.99
Flour tortilla, burrito salsa on top, cheese, mexican rice, refried beans. Choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, picadillo, beans and cheese
|Burrito Bowl
|$12.00
|Luna Burrito
|$16.00
Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, molcajete sauce, salsa verde, Jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream. Served with lettuce and tomato on top. Picadillo, shredded chicken, or ground beef, grilled chicken $2.00, grilled steak $4.00