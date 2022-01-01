Mac and cheese in Harrisburg
Harrisburg restaurants that serve mac and cheese
The Millworks
340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg
|Crispy Mac and Cheese Ravioli
|$11.00
Sour cream pierogi dough, stewed tomatoes, melted local cheddar, scallion
|Millworks Mac and Cheese
|$11.00
lykens valley creamery raw milk cheeses, breadcrumbs
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
4425 N Front St, Harrisburg
|KIDS MAC N CHEESE
|$3.00
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Grill 22
6197 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$5.50
Appalachian Brewing Company
50 N CAMERON STREET, HARRISBURG
|Brewers Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
|Kid's Mac n Cheese
|$7.95
Ward of Health
1233 North 3rd Street, Harrisburg
|Crab Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
A Save A Crab Cake (an original blend of artichoke, hearts of palm, chickpeas & onions) laid upon a bed of Ward of Health’s classic plant-based Mac and cheese with hemp seed bread crumbs.
|Mac and Cheese
|$12.00