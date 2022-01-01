Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Harrisburg

Harrisburg restaurants
Harrisburg restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

The Millworks

340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Mac and Cheese Ravioli$11.00
Sour cream pierogi dough, stewed tomatoes, melted local cheddar, scallion
Millworks Mac and Cheese$11.00
lykens valley creamery raw milk cheeses, breadcrumbs
More about The Millworks
Boro Bar & Grill RiverView image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boro Bar & Grill RiverView

4425 N Front St, Harrisburg

Avg 4 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS MAC N CHEESE$3.00
More about Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
Grill 22 image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grill 22

6197 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg

Avg 4.1 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac n Cheese$5.50
More about Grill 22
Appalachian Brewing Company image

 

Appalachian Brewing Company

50 N CAMERON STREET, HARRISBURG

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brewers Mac & Cheese$13.00
Kid's Mac n Cheese$7.95
More about Appalachian Brewing Company
4dfb0f8c-f3cd-4526-8b98-bd1d85d139e2 image

 

Ward of Health

1233 North 3rd Street, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Mac & Cheese$15.00
A Save A Crab Cake (an original blend of artichoke, hearts of palm, chickpeas & onions) laid upon a bed of Ward of Health’s classic plant-based Mac and cheese with hemp seed bread crumbs.
Mac and Cheese$12.00
More about Ward of Health

