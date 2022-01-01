Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Harrisonburg

Go
Harrisonburg restaurants
Toast

Harrisonburg restaurants that serve fried pickles

Fried Pickles image

 

Capital Ale House

41 Court Square, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$8.50
Crunchy house breaded pickles served with jalapeno ranch.
More about Capital Ale House
Item pic

 

Pour & Connect

865 Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles
More about Pour & Connect

Map

Map

