Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka masala in Herndon

Go
Herndon restaurants
Toast

Herndon restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala

Tatva Indian Cuisine image

CHICKEN

Tatva Indian Cuisine

2443 Centreville Rd Suite G1, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.99
More about Tatva Indian Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Desi Chowrastha - Herndon

905 Herndon Parkway, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$13.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Herndon

Browse other tasty dishes in Herndon

Curry

Caesar Salad

Mango Lassi

Chapati

Ravioli

Tacos

Fried Rice

Chicken Biryani

Map

More near Herndon to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1535 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (597 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (353 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston