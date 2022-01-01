Dosa in Herndon

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Herndon restaurants that serve dosa

Tatva Indian Cuisine image

CHICKEN

Tatva Indian Cuisine

2443 Centreville Rd Suite G1, Herndon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Masala Dosa$6.99
“Thin rice & lentil crepe filled with mildly spiced mashed potatoes & onions served along with chutneys and sambar”
Butter Dosa$6.99
Plain Dosa$7.99
“Thin crispy rice and lentil crepe served along with chutneys & sambar”
More about Tatva Indian Cuisine
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Virginia

645 Elden St, Herndon

Avg 4.1 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOICE OF MILLET DOSA
Choose from RAGI (FINGER MILLET) /KAMBU (PEARL MILLET)
(A lovely variation with goodness of millet for healthy alternative served with varieties of Chutney & Sambar)
More about A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Virginia
TEZ Indian American Grill image

 

TEZ Indian Grill

13005 Worldgate Dr, Herndon

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ghee Roast Dosa$9.99
More about TEZ Indian Grill

