Dosa in Herndon
Herndon restaurants that serve dosa
More about Tatva Indian Cuisine
CHICKEN
Tatva Indian Cuisine
2443 Centreville Rd Suite G1, Herndon
|Masala Dosa
|$6.99
“Thin rice & lentil crepe filled with mildly spiced mashed potatoes & onions served along with chutneys and sambar”
|Butter Dosa
|$6.99
|Plain Dosa
|$7.99
“Thin crispy rice and lentil crepe served along with chutneys & sambar”
More about A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Virginia
FRENCH FRIES
A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Virginia
645 Elden St, Herndon
|CHOICE OF MILLET DOSA
Choose from RAGI (FINGER MILLET) /KAMBU (PEARL MILLET)
(A lovely variation with goodness of millet for healthy alternative served with varieties of Chutney & Sambar)