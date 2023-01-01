Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Herndon

Go
Herndon restaurants
Toast

Herndon restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Herndon - Herndon

701 Elden Street, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$10.95
Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, chives, and a variety of cheeses with your choice of topping
More about Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Herndon - Herndon
Item pic

 

Guapo's Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - Herndon

1042 Elden St, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TACO SALAD$12.95
Flour tortilla shell filled with Ice lettuce, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onions, beans, sour cream, cheese and chicken. Comes with yummy salad dressing on the side.
More about Guapo's Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - Herndon

Browse other tasty dishes in Herndon

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Lassi

Dum Biryani

Burritos

Chocolate Cake

Cake

Map

More near Herndon to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (37 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (892 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1757 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (706 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (449 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston