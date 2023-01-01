Taco salad in Herndon
Herndon restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Herndon - Herndon
Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Herndon - Herndon
701 Elden Street, Herndon
|Taco Salad
|$10.95
Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, chives, and a variety of cheeses with your choice of topping
More about Guapo's Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - Herndon
Guapo's Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - Herndon
1042 Elden St, Herndon
|TACO SALAD
|$12.95
Flour tortilla shell filled with Ice lettuce, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onions, beans, sour cream, cheese and chicken. Comes with yummy salad dressing on the side.