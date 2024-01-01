Pupusa in Herndon
Herndon restaurants that serve pupusa
More about Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Herndon - Herndon
Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Herndon - Herndon
701 Elden Street, Herndon
|Pupusa- 1
|$4.20
Corn meal w/ cheese and your choice of Pork or Beans. Served w/ cabbage salad
More about Guapo's Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - Herndon
Guapo's Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - Herndon
1042 Elden St, Herndon
|SINGLE PUPUSA
|$3.50
Corn meal stuffed with your choice of pork or cheese, beans and cheese or cheese only. Served with encurtido (cabbage relish) and salsa.
|PUPUSA PLATTER
|$10.50
Corn meal stuffed with your choice of pork or cheese, beans and cheese or cheese only. Served with encurtido (cabbage relish) and salsa.
|PUPUSAS PLATTER (3) (MIX, BEANS, CHEESE)
|$10.50
Corn meal stuffed with your choice of pork or cheese, beans and cheese or cheese only. Served with encurtido (cabbage relish) and salsa