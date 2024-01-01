Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pupusa in Herndon

Go
Herndon restaurants
Toast

Herndon restaurants that serve pupusa

Banner pic

 

Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Herndon - Herndon

701 Elden Street, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pupusa- 1$4.20
Corn meal w/ cheese and your choice of Pork or Beans. Served w/ cabbage salad
More about Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Herndon - Herndon
Item pic

 

Guapo's Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - Herndon

1042 Elden St, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SINGLE PUPUSA$3.50
Corn meal stuffed with your choice of pork or cheese, beans and cheese or cheese only. Served with encurtido (cabbage relish) and salsa.
PUPUSA PLATTER$10.50
Corn meal stuffed with your choice of pork or cheese, beans and cheese or cheese only. Served with encurtido (cabbage relish) and salsa.
PUPUSAS PLATTER (3) (MIX, BEANS, CHEESE)$10.50
Corn meal stuffed with your choice of pork or cheese, beans and cheese or cheese only. Served with encurtido (cabbage relish) and salsa
More about Guapo's Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - Herndon

Browse other tasty dishes in Herndon

Chicken Salad

Chicken Fajitas

Paneer Tikka

Burritos

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Naan

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Herndon to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (91 restaurants)

Ashburn

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (41 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (495 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1844 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (752 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (177 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (496 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston