French toast in Hialeah
Hialeah restaurants that serve french toast
Kush By Stephens
1000 E. 16TH STREET, Hialeah
|Lucy Lopez Challah French Toast
|$12.00
Bananas and spiced pecans a top of Texas French toast, dusted with powdered sugar and a drizzle of homemade butterscotch sauce
NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’
6189 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes
|French Toast Sandwich
|$7.50
Two egg omelette, sweet smoked ham, American cheese, maple syrup, hash brown.