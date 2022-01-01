Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Hialeah

Go
Hialeah restaurants
Toast

Hialeah restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Kush By Stephens

1000 E. 16TH STREET, Hialeah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lucy Lopez Challah French Toast$12.00
Bananas and spiced pecans a top of Texas French toast, dusted with powdered sugar and a drizzle of homemade butterscotch sauce
More about Kush By Stephens
Item pic

 

NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’

6189 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast Sandwich$7.50
Two egg omelette, sweet smoked ham, American cheese, maple syrup, hash brown.
More about NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’
Consumer pic

 

The Beverly Hills Cafe

7321 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$7.99
More about The Beverly Hills Cafe

