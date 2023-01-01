Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Hialeah

Hialeah restaurants
Hialeah restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Sushi Sake - Miami Lakes

7301 MIAMI LAKES DRIVE, MIAMI LAKES

Takeout
SHRIMP TEMPURA APP 5 PCS$14.00
More about Sushi Sake - Miami Lakes
Sushi Sake - Hialeah Gardens

2885 WEST 68 STREET, HIALEAH GARDENS

Takeout
SHRIMP TEMPURA APP 5 PCS$14.00
More about Sushi Sake - Hialeah Gardens

