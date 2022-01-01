Caesar salad in Hickory
Hickory restaurants that serve caesar salad
Market on Main
332 First Ave SW, Hickory
|Grilled Prime Rib w/shrimp cocktail, Caesar salad, twice baked potatoes, asparagus & small dessert
|$36.95
Cafe Rule & Wine Bar
242 11th Avenue Northeast, Hickory
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Chopped Wood Grilled Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Buttered Croutons, Tomatoes, Caesar Dressing
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill
2039 N Center St, Hickory
|Tuscan Caesar salad
|$7.59
romaine, hard boiled egg, parmesan, crostini, tomato
|Side Caesar Salad
|$3.99
romaine, hard boiled egg, parmesan, crostini, tomato
|Large Tuscan Caesar salad
|$7.99
romaine, hard boiled egg, parmesan, crostini, tomato