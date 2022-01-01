Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Hickory

Hickory restaurants
Toast

Hickory restaurants that serve caesar salad

Market on Main image

 

Market on Main

332 First Ave SW, Hickory

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Prime Rib w/shrimp cocktail, Caesar salad, twice baked potatoes, asparagus & small dessert$36.95
More about Market on Main
Cafe Rule & Wine Bar image

 

Cafe Rule & Wine Bar

242 11th Avenue Northeast, Hickory

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$9.00
Chopped Wood Grilled Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Buttered Croutons, Tomatoes, Caesar Dressing
More about Cafe Rule & Wine Bar
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill image

GRILL

WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill

2039 N Center St, Hickory

Avg 3.7 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Tuscan Caesar salad$7.59
romaine, hard boiled egg, parmesan, crostini, tomato
Side Caesar Salad$3.99
romaine, hard boiled egg, parmesan, crostini, tomato
Large Tuscan Caesar salad$7.99
romaine, hard boiled egg, parmesan, crostini, tomato
More about WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill

