Chicken sandwiches in Hickory

Hickory restaurants
Hickory restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory

2145 North Center Street, Hickory

Chicken Sandwich$3.99
Fried or grilled chicken breast and we recommend it topped with lettuce tomato, mayo, and pickles.
Chicken Sandwich Combo$6.98
Fried or grilled chicken breast and we recommend it topped with lettuce tomato, mayo, and pickles. Choice of 1 side and tea.
GRILL

WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill

2039 N Center St, Hickory

Avg 3.7 (15 reviews)
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled or Buttermilk Fried, includes cheese and up to 4 toppings
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese coleslaw, pickles, NY bun
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled or Buttermilk Fried, includes cheese and up to 4 toppings
