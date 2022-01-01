Chili in Hickory
Hickory restaurants that serve chili
Cafe Rule & Wine Bar - 242 11th Avenue Northeast
Cafe Rule & Wine Bar - 242 11th Avenue Northeast
242 11th Avenue Northeast, Hickory
|Sweet & Spicy Thai Chili Calamari
|$17.00
Thai Chili Tossed Fried Calamari and Hot Cherry Peppers, Wasabi Cream.
Taj Indian Cuisine - 958 2nd Street NE
Taj Indian Cuisine - 958 2nd Street NE
958 2nd Street NE, Hickory
|Chili Chicken
|$10.00
Chicken pieces sauteed with sliced onions, tomatoes & green pepper in Indian spices, Garnished with cilantro.
|Chili Paneer
|$9.00
Homemade cheese cubes sauteed with sliced onions, tomatoes and green pepper in Indian spices, garnished with cilantro
