Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Hickory

Go
Hickory restaurants
Toast

Hickory restaurants that serve chili

Cafe Rule & Wine Bar image

 

Cafe Rule & Wine Bar - 242 11th Avenue Northeast

242 11th Avenue Northeast, Hickory

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet & Spicy Thai Chili Calamari$17.00
Thai Chili Tossed Fried Calamari and Hot Cherry Peppers, Wasabi Cream.
More about Cafe Rule & Wine Bar - 242 11th Avenue Northeast
Consumer pic

 

Taj Indian Cuisine - 958 2nd Street NE

958 2nd Street NE, Hickory

Avg 4.3 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Chicken$10.00
Chicken pieces sauteed with sliced onions, tomatoes & green pepper in Indian spices, Garnished with cilantro.
Chili Paneer$9.00
Homemade cheese cubes sauteed with sliced onions, tomatoes and green pepper in Indian spices, garnished with cilantro
Chili Paneer$9.00
Homemade cheese cubes sauteed with sliced onions, tomatoes and green pepper in Indian spices, garnished with cilantro
More about Taj Indian Cuisine - 958 2nd Street NE

Browse other tasty dishes in Hickory

French Fries

Waffles

Pork Chops

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Lobsters

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Hickory to explore

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (920 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (982 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston