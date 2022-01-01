Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Hickory

Hickory restaurants
Hickory restaurants that serve nachos

Mas Amor Cantina

883 Highland Avenue Southeast, Hickory

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mas Nachos$11.00
Texas Style! White cheese blend, guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, cilantro, fresh jalapenos
More about Mas Amor Cantina
Coach's - Hickory image

 

Coach's - Hickory

2049 CATAWBA VALLEY BLVD, HICKORY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coach's Nachos$8.99
BBQ Chicken Nachos$9.99
More about Coach's - Hickory
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill image

GRILL

WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill

2039 N Center St, Hickory

Avg 3.7 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Thing Nachos$10.99
A regular size version of nachos with corn chips, cheddar-jack cheese, choice of diced chicken breast or rich taco beef, corn-black bean pico, diced pickled jalapenos, salsa, sour cream, & guacamole.
More about WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill

