Nachos in Hickory
Hickory restaurants that serve nachos
Mas Amor Cantina
883 Highland Avenue Southeast, Hickory
|Mas Nachos
|$11.00
Texas Style! White cheese blend, guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, cilantro, fresh jalapenos
Coach's - Hickory
2049 CATAWBA VALLEY BLVD, HICKORY
|Coach's Nachos
|$8.99
|BBQ Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill
2039 N Center St, Hickory
|Wild Thing Nachos
|$10.99
A regular size version of nachos with corn chips, cheddar-jack cheese, choice of diced chicken breast or rich taco beef, corn-black bean pico, diced pickled jalapenos, salsa, sour cream, & guacamole.