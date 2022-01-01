Waffles in Hickory
Hickory restaurants that serve waffles
Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
2145 North Center Street, Hickory
|Belgain Waffle
|$4.59
Large belgian waffle served with maple syrup.
|Chicken N' Waffles
|$8.99
Fried boneless chicken served on a begian waffle drizzled in honey. 2 fresh eggs* cooked your way.
Cafe Rule & Wine Bar
242 11th Avenue Northeast, Hickory
|Churro Waffle
|$9.00
|Chicken & Waffle
|$19.00
Half Fried Chicken, Sweet Potato Cream, Chipotle Maple Syrup, Watermelon
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill
2039 N Center St, Hickory
|Fried Chicken & Waffle
|$15.99
buttermilk fried chicken breast, Belgian waffle, whip cream, spicy maple
|Belgium Waffle Small
|$6.89
|Fried Chicken & Waffle
|$10.89
Belgium waffle, whipped cream, maple syrup blend