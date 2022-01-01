Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Hilliard

Hilliard restaurants
Hilliard restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant

4561 Scioto Darby Rd, HIlliard

Avg 4.3 (1388 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Choice of grilled or fried chicken
breast on a lightly toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Tossed in buffalo sauce (or your
choice of wing sauce), topped with
blue cheese crumbles, celery, lettuce, tomato, onion
Grandad's Pizza & Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL

Grandad's Pizza & Pub

4093 Trueman Blvd, Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.75
Breaded chicken breast is dipped in our hot buffalo sauce then served with extra napkins. Enjoy! (Served with lettuce, tomatoes and onions).
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5225 Nike Station Way, Hilliard

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
Marinated Chicken Sandwich$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in our
homemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our delicious
Honey BBQ Sauce.
