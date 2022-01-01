Chicken sandwiches in Hilliard
Hilliard restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant
4561 Scioto Darby Rd, HIlliard
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Choice of grilled or fried chicken
breast on a lightly toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion
|Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Tossed in buffalo sauce (or your
choice of wing sauce), topped with
blue cheese crumbles, celery, lettuce, tomato, onion
More about Grandad's Pizza & Pub
PIZZA • GRILL
Grandad's Pizza & Pub
4093 Trueman Blvd, Hilliard
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.75
Breaded chicken breast is dipped in our hot buffalo sauce then served with extra napkins. Enjoy! (Served with lettuce, tomatoes and onions).
More about Roosters
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5225 Nike Station Way, Hilliard
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
|Marinated Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in our
homemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our delicious
Honey BBQ Sauce.