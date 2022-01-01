Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Hoboken

Go
Hoboken restaurants
Toast

Hoboken restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SEAFOOD • FROZEN YOGURT • POKE

Shaka Kitchen

110 Washington Street, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Mango'in Me Crazy Coconut Shrimp Tacos$0.00
3 corn tortillas, filled with house coconut crusted shrimp, topped with a house-made mango salsa
Buffalo Shrimp Tacos$0.00
house-battered shrimp tossed in a house-made buffalo sauce, over corn tortillas, topped with fresh nappa cabbage, strawberries, jalapeños, and a house-made bleu cheese sauce!
More about Shaka Kitchen
Black Bear Bar image

GRILL

Black Bear Bar - 205 Washington St

205 Washington St, Hoboken

Avg 4 (1427 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Fried Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and spicy aioli
More about Black Bear Bar - 205 Washington St

