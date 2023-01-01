Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti in
Hoboken
/
Hoboken
/
Spaghetti
Hoboken restaurants that serve spaghetti
Margherita's - 740 Washington st
740 Washington st, Hoboken
No reviews yet
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
$14.95
With Red Sauce
More about Margherita's - 740 Washington st
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Imposto's Pizza
102 Washington St, Hoboken
Avg 4.5
(123 reviews)
Spaghetti Bolognese
$16.95
Spaghetti and Meatballs
$16.95
More about Imposto's Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Hoboken
Goat Cheese Salad
Cappuccino
Chicken Noodles
Cookies
Pear Salad
Filet Mignon
Steak Salad
Grilled Steaks
More near Hoboken to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2048 restaurants)
Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(6 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2048 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(136 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(486 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(314 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(79 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston