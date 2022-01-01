Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carne asada in
Hollywood
/
Hollywood
/
Carne Asada
Hollywood restaurants that serve carne asada
La Hormiga de Oro - Pembroke Pines
7902 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines
No reviews yet
Carne Asada Lunch
$14.18
3 strips Charbroiled steak served with 2 sides
More about La Hormiga de Oro - Pembroke Pines
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Agave Bandido
14531 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines
Avg 3.6
(831 reviews)
Carne Asada Tacos
$15.00
More about Agave Bandido
