Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Hollywood

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve carne asada

Consumer pic

 

La Hormiga de Oro - Pembroke Pines

7902 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Lunch$14.18
3 strips Charbroiled steak served with 2 sides
More about La Hormiga de Oro - Pembroke Pines
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Agave Bandido

14531 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 3.6 (831 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Tacos$15.00
More about Agave Bandido

Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood

Curry

Steak Subs

Steak Quesadillas

Beef Fried Rice

Calamari

Ceviche

Parrilla

Rangoon

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (237 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston