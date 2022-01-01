Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Hollywood

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve ceviche

Item pic

 

La Carreta Pembroke Pines

301 N University Drive, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche Tropical$8.75
Fresh Fish Cured in Lime, Cilantro and Jalapenos, Prepared with Diced Avocado, Tomatoes and Boniato Chips
More about La Carreta Pembroke Pines
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Agave Bandido

14531 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 3.6 (831 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ceviche$14.00
Mahi-Mahi, Ginger Citrus Marinade, Onions, Peppers, & Crispy Tostones
More about Agave Bandido
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

La Carreta Miramar

14791 Miramar Parkway, Miramar

Avg 4.5 (3824 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche Tropical$8.75
Fresh Fish Cured in Lime, Cilantro and Jalapenos, Prepared with Diced Avocado, Tomatoes and Boniato Chips
More about La Carreta Miramar
Havana Pembroke image

 

Havana Pembroke

14571 SW 5TH ST, PEMBROKE PINES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corvina Ceviche$12.95
Day boat fish in Florida citrus, aji Amarillo, and cilantro.
More about Havana Pembroke
Level Twentynine image

 

Level Twentynine

600 SW 145th Ter, Pembroke Pines

Avg 3.9 (383 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche Mixto$28.00
Ceviche Clásico$26.00
This is a description
More about Level Twentynine
Item pic

 

UCHUTACOS Peruvian Craft Tacos

3080 Sheridan Street, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Vegan ceviche$13.50
More about UCHUTACOS Peruvian Craft Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood

Tostadas

Sliders

Brisket

Salmon Rolls

Churrasco

Scallops

Cobb Salad

Banana Pudding

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (211 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston