Ceviche in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve ceviche
La Carreta Pembroke Pines
301 N University Drive, Pembroke Pines
|Ceviche Tropical
|$8.75
Fresh Fish Cured in Lime, Cilantro and Jalapenos, Prepared with Diced Avocado, Tomatoes and Boniato Chips
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Agave Bandido
14531 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines
|Ceviche
|$14.00
Mahi-Mahi, Ginger Citrus Marinade, Onions, Peppers, & Crispy Tostones
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
La Carreta Miramar
14791 Miramar Parkway, Miramar
|Ceviche Tropical
|$8.75
Fresh Fish Cured in Lime, Cilantro and Jalapenos, Prepared with Diced Avocado, Tomatoes and Boniato Chips
Havana Pembroke
14571 SW 5TH ST, PEMBROKE PINES
|Corvina Ceviche
|$12.95
Day boat fish in Florida citrus, aji Amarillo, and cilantro.
Level Twentynine
600 SW 145th Ter, Pembroke Pines
|Ceviche Mixto
|$28.00
|Ceviche Clásico
|$26.00
UCHUTACOS Peruvian Craft Tacos
3080 Sheridan Street, Hollywood
|Vegan ceviche
|$13.50