Quesadillas in Hollywood

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve quesadillas

Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

220 NW 180th Ave, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.2 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Grilled chicken with our blend of spices, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, and fresh salsa. Served with fresh tortilla chips, salsa, and sour cream.
More about Sports Grill
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Agave Bandido

14531 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 3.6 (831 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Al Pastor Quesadilla$12.00
Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses
Kid's Chicken Quesadilla$7.99
Adobo Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses
More about Agave Bandido
Smoked Pork Quesadilla image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

624 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.2 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Tacogüey image

 

Tacogüey

9360 Stirling Road, Cooper City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$5.95
More about Tacogüey

Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood

Grilled Steaks

Shrimp Tacos

Tacos

Egg Sandwiches

Churrasco

Brisket

Cookies

Nachos

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston