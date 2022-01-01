Quesadillas in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve quesadillas
Sports Grill
220 NW 180th Ave, Pembroke Pines
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
Grilled chicken with our blend of spices, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, and fresh salsa. Served with fresh tortilla chips, salsa, and sour cream.
Agave Bandido
14531 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines
|Al Pastor Quesadilla
|$12.00
Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses
|Kid's Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.99
|Adobo Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
The Brass Tap
624 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)