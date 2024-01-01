Garlic chicken in Hollywood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dragon Gate Restaurant

11232 Pines Blvd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Garlic Chicken$14.95
D#21. Honey Garlic Chicken$12.50
More about Dragon Gate Restaurant
Item pic

 

Las Vegas - 4 - Pembroke Pines University Dr.

2150 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE, PEMBROKE PINES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pollo al Ajillo - Garlic Chicken Chunks$17.95
Boneless chunks of chicken sauteed in olive oil, garlic, spices, bell peppers, and onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
More about Las Vegas - 4 - Pembroke Pines University Dr.

