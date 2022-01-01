Katsu in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve katsu
More about SUSHI SOGO - 10000 Stirling Rd ste 8
SUSHI SOGO - 10000 Stirling Rd ste 8
10000 stirling Rd ste 8, Cooper City
|Chicken Katsu
|$17.00
More about Chowology: Asian Kitchen - 318 South Flamingo Road
Chowology: Asian Kitchen - 318 South Flamingo Road
318 South Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines
|S1. Katsu TLC
|$12.95
Panko Chicken or Pork with cucumber, purple onion, edamame, carrot, scallion, radish, and pineapple chunk served with HM YumYum (YY) and Cilantro Tzatziki (CT)