Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Hollywood

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve tamales

Item pic

 

Mi Casita Bakery

8280 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.1 (839 reviews)
Takeout
Tamal Frio$9.50
More about Mi Casita Bakery
La Carreta Pembroke Pines image

 

La Carreta Pembroke Pines

301 N University Drive, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tamal en Cazuela Lg.$7.95
Tamal en Hoja$3.25
Tamale Wrapped in Corn Husk
More about La Carreta Pembroke Pines
Item pic

 

Cebiche-Bar

10860 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
Takeout
TAMAL POLLO$7.00
Peruvian tamale is made of corn with a piece of chicken and comes with Salsa Criolla.
More about Cebiche-Bar
La Carreta Miramar image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

La Carreta Miramar

14791 Miramar Parkway, Miramar

Avg 4.5 (3824 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tamal en Cazuela Lg.$7.95
Tamal Cazuela Jumbo$12.50
Tamal en Hoja$3.25
Tamale Wrapped in Corn Husk
More about La Carreta Miramar
Havana Pembroke image

 

Havana Pembroke

14571 SW 5TH ST, PEMBROKE PINES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tamal en Hoja$6.00
Tamal with seasoned pork wrapped and cooked in a corn husk and topped with mojo onions.
More about Havana Pembroke
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Sergio's Restaurant #4

13620 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.5 (1328 reviews)
Takeout
Tamal en Hoja$4.50
Fresh Corn Cuban Tamal
Tamal en Hoja$4.00
More about Sergio's Restaurant #4

Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood

Chicken Burritos

Flan

Steak Tacos

Salmon Rolls

Hot And Sour Soup

Tacos

Egg Sandwiches

Parrilla

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (211 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston