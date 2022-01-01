Tamales in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve tamales
La Carreta Pembroke Pines
301 N University Drive, Pembroke Pines
|Tamal en Cazuela Lg.
|$7.95
|Tamal en Hoja
|$3.25
Tamale Wrapped in Corn Husk
Cebiche-Bar
10860 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines
|TAMAL POLLO
|$7.00
Peruvian tamale is made of corn with a piece of chicken and comes with Salsa Criolla.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
La Carreta Miramar
14791 Miramar Parkway, Miramar
|Tamal en Cazuela Lg.
|$7.95
|Tamal Cazuela Jumbo
|$12.50
|Tamal en Hoja
|$3.25
Tamale Wrapped in Corn Husk
Havana Pembroke
14571 SW 5TH ST, PEMBROKE PINES
|Tamal en Hoja
|$6.00
Tamal with seasoned pork wrapped and cooked in a corn husk and topped with mojo onions.