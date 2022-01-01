Tuna salad in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve tuna salad
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Amici Trattoria Italiana
11338 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar
|Tuna salad (house salad with tuna salad on top)
|$12.00
Bean & Rose - Hollywood
2028 Harrison Street Suite 101, Hollywood
|Tuna Salad
|$7.95
Bed of romaine and 3 dollops of our homemade raisin tuna salad.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Purple Orchid
3501 Johnson st, Hollywood
|Tuna Salad
|$9.99
Tuna salad, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, provolone cheese, swiss cheese
The Hollywood Donut Factory
102 N 28th Ave, Hollywood
|Tuna Salad Sub
|$10.49
|Scoop of tuna salad or chicken salad
|$3.50
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Imasa Sushi
8570 stirling rd, Hollywood
|Sesame Seed Tuna Salad
|$15.00
Seared Tuna, Mixed Greens, Garlic Soy