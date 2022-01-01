Tuna salad in Hollywood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Amici Trattoria Italiana image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Amici Trattoria Italiana

11338 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar

Avg 4.5 (138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna salad (house salad with tuna salad on top)$12.00
More about Amici Trattoria Italiana
Bean & Rose - Hollywood image

 

Bean & Rose - Hollywood

2028 Harrison Street Suite 101, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad$7.95
Bed of romaine and 3 dollops of our homemade raisin tuna salad.
More about Bean & Rose - Hollywood
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Purple Orchid

3501 Johnson st, Hollywood

Avg 3 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$9.99
Tuna salad, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, provolone cheese, swiss cheese
More about Purple Orchid
The Hollywood Donut Factory image

 

The Hollywood Donut Factory

102 N 28th Ave, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sub$10.49
Scoop of tuna salad or chicken salad$3.50
More about The Hollywood Donut Factory
Imasa Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Imasa Sushi

8570 stirling rd, Hollywood

Avg 4.7 (2004 reviews)
Takeout
Sesame Seed Tuna Salad$15.00
Seared Tuna, Mixed Greens, Garlic Soy
More about Imasa Sushi
Brimstone Woodfire Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Brimstone Woodfire Grill

14575 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Thai Salad$25.00
More about Brimstone Woodfire Grill

