Tzatziki in Hollywood

Kaya's Bistro

1411 North Palm Avenue, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tzatziki Cup$0.75
More about Kaya's Bistro
Banner pic

 

The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood

1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tzatziki$7.00
Yogurt, Garlic and Cucumber Spread Served with Pita
SIDE TZATZIKI$1.75
More about The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood

