Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Homer Glen
/
Homer Glen
/
Chips And Salsa
Homer Glen restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Ta Canijo - Homer Glen
15930 West 159th Street, Homer Glen
No reviews yet
CHIPS & SALSA
$4.00
More about Ta Canijo - Homer Glen
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Rubi Agave Latin Kitchen, Tequila & Whiskey Bar
12622 W 159th St, Homer Glen
Avg 4.4
(816 reviews)
CHIPS & SALSA
$4.50
More about Rubi Agave Latin Kitchen, Tequila & Whiskey Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Homer Glen
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Burritos
Pies
Nachos
Shrimp Tacos
Quesadillas
Cheese Fries
More near Homer Glen to explore
Joliet
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Orland Park
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Lemont
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Lockport
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Mokena
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
New Lenox
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Woodridge
Avg 3.6
(4 restaurants)
Crest Hill
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1308 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(492 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston