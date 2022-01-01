Chicken sandwiches in Homestead
Homestead restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Chefs on the Run
10 E Mowry Dr., Homestead
|Ño! Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken, AWSB sweet BBQ sauce, sharp provolone, Irish white cheddar cheese, Spiceology ™ pickled red onions, rugged sauce™, challah bun.
Comes with one side of French fries or Side salad
Amistad Grill Restaurant
12795 SW 280th St, Princeton
|Grilled chicken sandwich
|$12.00
SANDWICHES
Sam's Country Kitchen
1320 N Krome Ave, Homestead
|Chicken Waffle Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.75
This colossal sandwich his mouth watering. On a layer of orange marmalade we stack fried chicken scrambled eggs bacon and cheese all sandwiched between a giant Belgian waffle. Serve with syrup and a side of home fries.