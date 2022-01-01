Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Homestead

Go
Homestead restaurants
Toast

Homestead restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Ño! Chicken Sandwich image

 

Chefs on the Run

10 E Mowry Dr., Homestead

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ño! Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken, AWSB sweet BBQ sauce, sharp provolone, Irish white cheddar cheese, Spiceology ™ pickled red onions, rugged sauce™, challah bun.
Comes with one side of French fries or Side salad
More about Chefs on the Run
Consumer pic

 

Amistad Grill Restaurant

12795 SW 280th St, Princeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled chicken sandwich$12.00
More about Amistad Grill Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Sam's Country Kitchen

1320 N Krome Ave, Homestead

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Waffle Breakfast Sandwich$13.75
This colossal sandwich his mouth watering. On a layer of orange marmalade we stack fried chicken scrambled eggs bacon and cheese all sandwiched between a giant Belgian waffle. Serve with syrup and a side of home fries.
More about Sam's Country Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Homestead

Quesadillas

Nachos

Pancakes

Chicken Rolls

Caprese Salad

Mac And Cheese

Bruschetta

Grits

Map

More near Homestead to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (217 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (88 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Islamorada

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston