Fried rice in Homestead

Homestead restaurants
Homestead restaurants that serve fried rice

Fried Rice image

SUSHI

SAKE THAI (Sushi, Thai, Boba, Ramen)

650 NE 22nd Terrace Ste.102, Homestead

Avg 4.2 (839 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice$14.99
Stir-fried white rice with eggs, onions, scallions, carrots and peas. Choice of protein. (Shown here with shrimp)
Seafood Fried Rice$29.99
Stir-fried white rice with eggs, onions, scallions, carrots, and peas. Comes with lobster, shrimp, mussels, and scallops.
Small Fried Rice$5.99
Stir-fried white rice with eggs, carrots, and peas. No meat for this side portion.
More about SAKE THAI (Sushi, Thai, Boba, Ramen)
CHICKEN FRIED RICE image

 

Sushi Sake Redlands - Redlands

24856 SW 177 AVE, HOMESTEAD

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$10.00
More about Sushi Sake Redlands - Redlands

