Salmon in Homestead

Homestead restaurants
Homestead restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Casavana Cuban Cuisine

2814 Northeast 8th Street, Homestead

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Atlantic Salmon$17.95
Grilled fresh Atlantic salmon with a side of cilantro aioli sauce.
More about Casavana Cuban Cuisine
Item pic

SUSHI

Sake Thai & Sushi Bar

650 NE 22nd Terrace Ste.102, Homestead

Avg 4.2 (839 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Hand Roll$6.99
Fresh salmon and scallions
Naruto Salmon$9.99
Salmon, Krab, cream cheese, seeds, and scallions. Wrapped in paper-thin cucumber. Side of ponzu sauce.
Salmon Skin Salad$9.99
Crispy Salmon skin and bean sprouts over mixed greens. Served with side of Japanese vinaigrette.
More about Sake Thai & Sushi Bar

