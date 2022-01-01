Salmon in Homestead
Homestead restaurants that serve salmon
Casavana Cuban Cuisine
2814 Northeast 8th Street, Homestead
|Fresh Atlantic Salmon
|$17.95
Grilled fresh Atlantic salmon with a side of cilantro aioli sauce.
Sake Thai & Sushi Bar
650 NE 22nd Terrace Ste.102, Homestead
|Salmon Hand Roll
|$6.99
Fresh salmon and scallions
|Naruto Salmon
|$9.99
Salmon, Krab, cream cheese, seeds, and scallions. Wrapped in paper-thin cucumber. Side of ponzu sauce.
|Salmon Skin Salad
|$9.99
Crispy Salmon skin and bean sprouts over mixed greens. Served with side of Japanese vinaigrette.