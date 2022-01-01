Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Honey Brook

Honey Brook restaurants
Honey Brook restaurants that serve fish and chips

Greenside Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Greenside Grill

1422 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook

Avg 3.8 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish and Chips$18.00
Golden Yuengling-battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce
More about Greenside Grill
The Long Way Home Grill & Pub image

 

The Long Way Home Grill & Pub

4690 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook

Avg 4.1 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$17.00
Beer battered wild caught cod served with crispy French fries, tarter and coleslaw.
More about The Long Way Home Grill & Pub
Suburban Brewing Company image

 

Suburban Brewing Company

3041 Horseshoe Pike, Suite 130, Honey Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish -N- Chips$16.00
More about Suburban Brewing Company

