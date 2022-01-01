Midtown Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Midtown
Tacos A Go Go
3704 Main st, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Taco.
|$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
|Picadillo Taco.
|$3.29
Classic Hildago-style ground beef simmered with potatoes, carrots, thyme and other spices topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
|Barbacoa Taco.
|$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
La Calle Tacos
401 Gray St., Houston
|Chips & Chicharron with your choice
Chose between Tasty, popping and crunchy "Chicharron" or Chip tortillas fried daily for maximum flavor. Choose 1, 2, 3 or all 4 if you're in the mood for sharing between- Guacamole Pico de Gallo Salsa Roja Chorizo Beans.
|Breakfast Tacos
|$3.49
Large handmade flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo refried beans, queso cotija, onion, cilantro and your choice of meat.
|Gringos ( 3 FLOUR TORTILLA )
|$12.99
Mix n' match 3 meats on flower tortillas. With Chorizo Beans, Lettuce, Pico, Mayocrema and yellow cheese.
Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery
3704 Main St, Houston
|Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos
|$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box :
25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5. Includes 2 -6 ounces Salsas of your choice.
|Go Green! - I don't need the plasticware and paper goods!
|Carne Guisada Taco
|$3.74