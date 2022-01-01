Midtown Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Midtown

Tacos A Go Go image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main st, Houston

Avg 4.5 (5674 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Taco.$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
Picadillo Taco.$3.29
Classic Hildago-style ground beef simmered with potatoes, carrots, thyme and other spices topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Barbacoa Taco.$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
More about Tacos A Go Go
La Calle Tacos image

 

La Calle Tacos

401 Gray St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips & Chicharron with your choice
Chose between Tasty, popping and crunchy "Chicharron" or Chip tortillas fried daily for maximum flavor. Choose 1, 2, 3 or all 4 if you're in the mood for sharing between- Guacamole Pico de Gallo Salsa Roja Chorizo Beans.
Breakfast Tacos$3.49
Large handmade flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo refried beans, queso cotija, onion, cilantro and your choice of meat.
Gringos ( 3 FLOUR TORTILLA )$12.99
Mix n' match 3 meats on flower tortillas. With Chorizo Beans, Lettuce, Pico, Mayocrema and yellow cheese.
More about La Calle Tacos
Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery

3704 Main St, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1988 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box :
25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5. Includes 2 -6 ounces Salsas of your choice.
Go Green! - I don't need the plasticware and paper goods!
Carne Guisada Taco$3.74
More about Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery
Tacos A Go Go image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (5674 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box :
25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5. Includes 2 -6 ounces Salsas of your choice.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.39
Guacamole 16 oz$9.99
More about Tacos A Go Go

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Midtown

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Waffles

Nigiri

French Fries

Salmon

Veggie Tacos

Grits

Map

More near Midtown to explore

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Belt/Ellington

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

River Oaks

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston