Tacos in Midtown

Tacos A Go Go
3704 Main st, Houston
|Pastor Taco.
|$3.79
Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco
|Grilled Beef Taco.
|$4.59
Beef fajita grilled with onions & peppers served with shredded jack cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema & pico de gallo
|Grilled Shrimp Taco.
|$4.69
Seasoned with spices, topped with sliced avocado, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions & queso fresco
The Brass Tap
922 A Holman, Houston
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
La Calle Tacos
401 Gray St., Houston
|Street TACOS ( 5 CORN TORTILLA )
|$10.99
Mix n' match 5 meats on yellow corn tortillas. With a side of Birria consome! Wow
|Breakfast Tacos
|$3.49
Large handmade flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo refried beans, queso cotija, onion, cilantro and your choice of meat.
Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery
3704 Main St, Houston
|Pastor Taco
|$3.49
|Verde (veggie) Taco
|$2.89
|Custom Breakfast Tacos
|$2.99