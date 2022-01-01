Tacos in Midtown

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown restaurants that serve tacos

Tacos A Go Go image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main st, Houston

Avg 4.5 (5674 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pastor Taco.$3.79
Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco
Grilled Beef Taco.$4.59
Beef fajita grilled with onions & peppers served with shredded jack cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema & pico de gallo
Grilled Shrimp Taco.$4.69
Seasoned with spices, topped with sliced avocado, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions & queso fresco
More about Tacos A Go Go
Item pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

922 A Holman, Houston

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Street TACOS ( 5 CORN TORTILLA ) image

 

La Calle Tacos

401 Gray St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Street TACOS ( 5 CORN TORTILLA )$10.99
Mix n' match 5 meats on yellow corn tortillas. With a side of Birria consome! Wow
Breakfast Tacos$3.49
Large handmade flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo refried beans, queso cotija, onion, cilantro and your choice of meat.
More about La Calle Tacos
Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery

3704 Main St, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1988 reviews)
Takeout
Pastor Taco$3.49
Verde (veggie) Taco$2.89
Custom Breakfast Tacos$2.99
More about Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery
Tacos A Go Go image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (5674 reviews)
Takeout
Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box :
25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5. Includes 2 -6 ounces Salsas of your choice.
Picadillo Taco$3.39
Verde (veggie) Taco$3.09
More about Tacos A Go Go

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown

Chicken Wraps

Salmon

Veggie Tacos

Grits

Brisket

Pretzels

Nigiri

French Fries

Map

More near Midtown to explore

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Belt/Ellington

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

River Oaks

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston