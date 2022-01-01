Montrose sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Montrose
High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
2929 Allen Parkway, Houston
|Popular items
|The Texican
|$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
|Ham & Swiss Croissant
|$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Burger Joint
Burger Joint
2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Queso Fries
|$4.99
Eat with a fork!
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
Made to order, great with the bacon aioli dipping sauce!
|Bacon Parm Fries
|$5.99
Try with our garlic aioli sauce!
FM Kitchen & Bar
FM Kitchen & Bar
907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C, Houston
|Popular items
|Tots
|$4.00
Tater tots, lightly salted
|Super Food Grain Bowl
|$12.00
Kale, quinoa, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pumpkin & chia seeds, miso-ginger vinaigrette
|FM Burger (4 oz)
|$7.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun