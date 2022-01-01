Tacos in Northside Village

Northside Village restaurants that serve tacos

Chicken/Pastor Tacos image

 

Monkey's Tail

5802 Fulton Street, Houston

Avg 4.5 (148 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken/Pastor Tacos$4.00
More about Monkey's Tail
Canary Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Canary Café

4928 Fulton St. Ste A, Houston

Avg 4.7 (259 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Taco$3.50
More about Canary Café

