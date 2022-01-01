Tacos in
Northside Village
/
Houston
/
Northside Village
/
Tacos
Northside Village restaurants that serve tacos
Monkey's Tail
5802 Fulton Street, Houston
Avg 4.5
(148 reviews)
Chicken/Pastor Tacos
$4.00
More about Monkey's Tail
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Canary Café
4928 Fulton St. Ste A, Houston
Avg 4.7
(259 reviews)
Breakfast Taco
$3.50
More about Canary Café
