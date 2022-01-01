Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Hudson restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

The Rail Trail Flatbread Company - Hudson

33 Main Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Chicken Chili Flatbread (Takeout)$16.75
chicken chili base, cheese blend , crushed nacho chips, fresh pico de gallo, drizzled crema, fresh cilantro
*can be made gluten free
Large Chicken Chili Flatbread (Takeout)$23.75
chicken chili base, cheese blend , crushed nacho chips, fresh pico de gallo, drizzled crema, fresh cilantro
Sweet Chili Cauliflower (Takeout)$13.50
battered and fried, tossed in sweet and spicy chili sauce, sriracha aioli, garnished garlic & shallots, fried onions and scallions
*not gluten free
- - Pair with Medusa Laser Cat DIPA To-Go!
More about The Rail Trail Flatbread Company - Hudson
Item pic

 

Welly's Hudson

23 Main Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Chili$7.00
Cup Chili$6.00
More about Welly's Hudson

