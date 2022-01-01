Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Humble

Go
Humble restaurants
Toast

Humble restaurants that serve sticky rice

Baan Thai Cuisine image

 

Baan Thai Cuisine

5350 FM 1960 East, Humble

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Sticky Rice$3.50
Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice$5.95
More about Baan Thai Cuisine
Item pic

SOUPS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Nara Thai

18455 W. Lake Houston Pkwy, Humble

Avg 4.4 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Rice w/ Mango$6.95
fresh mango slices over sticky rice smothered in sweet coconut milk topped with sesame seeds
Sticky Rice w/ Custard$6.95
thai custard over sticky rice smothered in sweet coconut milk topped with sesame seeds
More about Nara Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Humble

Pineapple Fried Rice

Curry

Massaman Curry

Chicken Satay

Pad See

Roast Duck

Pad Thai

Mango Sticky Rice

Map

More near Humble to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)

Spring

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Baytown

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (335 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston