Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Huntington

Go
Huntington restaurants
Toast

Huntington restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Consumer pic

 

Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe

857 3rd Ave, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Char-grilled Bourbon Glazed Chicken$9.99
served with mashed potatoes & broccoli
Char-grilled Bourbon Glazed Chicken$14.49
served with mashed potatoes & broccoli
More about Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

26 Pullman square, Huntington

Avg 4.2 (1833 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Slider Combo Grilled$4.99
Rooster Little (Grilled) with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled chicken breast loaded up with
marinara sauce and a blanket of melted mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cheeses.
More about Roosters

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington

Quesadillas

Boneless Wings

Green Beans

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Blt Sandwiches

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Huntington to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Washington Court House

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston