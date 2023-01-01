Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Huntsville

Go
Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve tamales

La Esquina Cocina image

TACOS • EMPANADAS • TAPAS • CHEESE

La Esquina Cocina - @127Holmes

127 Holmes Ave NW #101, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Tamales$5.00
More about La Esquina Cocina - @127Holmes
Consumer pic

 

Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante

6125 University Drive Northwest E-18, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
PORK TAMALES$0.00
Seasoned pork rolled in corn masa topped with jalapeno ranchera sauce
CHICKEN TAMALES$0.00
Hand-shredded chicken and green chiles rolled in corn masa. Topped with queso blanco and melted Chihuahua cheese
More about Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntsville

Pretzels

Cinnamon Rolls

Chai Lattes

Beef Curry

Cannolis

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Snapper

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Huntsville to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (243 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (352 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1146 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston