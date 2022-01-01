Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Quesadillas in
Huntsville
/
Huntsville
/
Quesadillas
Huntsville restaurants that serve quesadillas
Jalepenos
601 Texas 75, Suite A, Huntsville
No reviews yet
Fajita Quesadilla
$15.49
More about Jalepenos
City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar
1421 Sam Houston Ave, Huntsville
No reviews yet
Chicken Spinach Quesadilla
$14.50
Our large spinach tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, Colby
Jack cheese and diced tomatoes. Served with sour cream,
homemade guacamole and homemade Pico-de-Gallo.
More about City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar
