Quesadillas in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Jalepenos

601 Texas 75, Suite A, Huntsville

Fajita Quesadilla$15.49
More about Jalepenos
City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar

1421 Sam Houston Ave, Huntsville

Chicken Spinach Quesadilla$14.50
Our large spinach tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, Colby
Jack cheese and diced tomatoes. Served with sour cream,
homemade guacamole and homemade Pico-de-Gallo.
More about City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar

