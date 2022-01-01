Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Independence

Go
Independence restaurants
Toast

Independence restaurants that serve cake

Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn image

 

Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn

201 N Main, INDEPENDENCE

Avg 4.6 (1296 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lava Cake$9.00
More about Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn
V's Italiano Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

V's Italiano Ristorante

10819 E US Highway 40, Independence

Avg 4.5 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Cake$7.50
Rum Cake Large$3.50
Triple Chocolate Cake$7.50
More about V's Italiano Ristorante
Item pic

 

Jerusalem Cafe - Independence

18921 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Jerusalem Cafe - Independence
Restaurant banner

 

Charlie D's Express

12323 east us hwy 40, Independence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
White Cake$4.00
Carrot Cake$4.00
Chocolate cake$4.00
More about Charlie D's Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Independence

Ravioli

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Green Beans

Prime Ribs

Chocolate Cake

Cobbler

Map

More near Independence to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Blue Springs

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston