Mexican burgers in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve mexican burgers
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Mexican Cheese Burger
|$8.50
It's back for a limited time! The most sought after burger on Balboa Island. It's stacked with: 1/4 lb. patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, avocado, jalapenos, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, thousand dressing and mayo on a sesame bun. Make it a combo for 4.25 more. Combo Includes fries and a drink of your choice.
