Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Irvine

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve quiche

Item pic

 

PhoTasia (a Nam's Eatery brand)

5329 University Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Julienne Pork, Egg Quiche, & Pork w/ Rice$16.50
C6. With our homestyle julienne pork & steamed egg quiche. Includes side soup.
Julienne Pork, Egg Quiche, & Pork Chop w/ Rice$17.25
C8. With our homestyle julienne pork & steamed egg quiche. Includes side soup.
Julienne Pork, Egg Quiche, & Beef w/ Rice$16.50
C5. With our homestyle julienne pork & steamed egg quiche. Includes side soup.
More about PhoTasia (a Nam's Eatery brand)
Spectrum Kitchen image

 

Spectrum Kitchen

400 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quiche$9.00
flaky pastry crust, egg, ham, swiss cheese
served with a side salad w/her vinaigrette
*** no substitutions or modifications
More about Spectrum Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Irvine

French Toast

Seaweed Salad

Curry Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

Yellow Curry

Salmon Salad

Salmon Rolls

Chorizo Burritos

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (69 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston