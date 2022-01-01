Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skirt steaks in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve skirt steaks

Item pic

 

Spectrum Kitchen

400 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
SKIRT STEAK$8.00
More about Spectrum Kitchen
Item pic

 

FISH DISTRICT - Irvine

6278 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SKIRT STEAK taco$5.75
Sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
SKIRT STEAK wrap$12.50
Sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, rice, lettuce-cabbage mix, beans, flour tortilla, house-sriracha
SKIRT STEAK bowl$13.00
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, ginger-teriyaki sauce, wasabi-aioli drizzle
More about FISH DISTRICT - Irvine

