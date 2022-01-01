Skirt steaks in Irvine
FISH DISTRICT - Irvine
6278 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
|SKIRT STEAK taco
|$5.75
Sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
|SKIRT STEAK wrap
|$12.50
Sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, rice, lettuce-cabbage mix, beans, flour tortilla, house-sriracha
|SKIRT STEAK bowl
|$13.00
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, ginger-teriyaki sauce, wasabi-aioli drizzle