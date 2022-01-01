Mac and cheese in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Red Hot & Blue
5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Mac 'n Cheese Pint
|$5.99
Serves 2-3.
|Mac 'N Cheese.
|$4.49
|Mac 'n Cheese Quart
|$5.99
Serves 5-6.
Kitchen 101
316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100, Irving
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving
|Spicy Sausage Mac and Cheese
|$16.95
Cavatappi pasta sautéed with Parmesan cream sauce, spicy Italian sausage, red pepper, Swiss, and cheddar & jack cheeses. Topped with breadcrumbs and baked till golden brown.
|Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$17.95
Cheddar, Jack, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs topped with jalapeño buttermilk fried chicken and garnished with spicy peppers.