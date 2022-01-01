Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Irving

Irving restaurants
Irving restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac 'n Cheese Pint$5.99
Serves 2-3.
Mac 'N Cheese.$4.49
Mac 'n Cheese Quart$5.99
Serves 5-6.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Kitchen 101 image

 

Kitchen 101

316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$7.00
Kid Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about Kitchen 101
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

350 Las Colinas Boulevard W., Irving

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Sausage Mac and Cheese$16.95
Cavatappi pasta sautéed with Parmesan cream sauce, spicy Italian sausage, red pepper, Swiss, and cheddar & jack cheeses. Topped with breadcrumbs and baked till golden brown.
Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese$17.95
Cheddar, Jack, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs topped with jalapeño buttermilk fried chicken and garnished with spicy peppers.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

