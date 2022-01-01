Chocolate cake in Ithaca
Ithaca restaurants that serve chocolate cake
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca
|Double Chocolate Pound Cake
|$2.75
SMOKED SALMON
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer
2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Collegetown Bagels
301 East State Street, Ithaca
Bickering Twins
114 N. Cayuga St., Ithaca
|Chipotle Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Rich flourless chocolate cake infused with chipotle chili. Served with homemade whipped cream.
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
400 N Meadow St, Ithaca
