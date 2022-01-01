Chocolate cake in Ithaca

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collegetown Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels

329 Pine Tree Rd, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Pound Cake$2.75
More about Collegetown Bagels
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer image

SMOKED SALMON

Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer

2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Pound Cake$2.75
More about Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer
Taste of Thai Express image

 

Taste of Thai Express

209 S Meadow St, Ithaca

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHOCOLATE CAKE$6.00
More about Taste of Thai Express
Collegetown Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels

301 East State Street, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Pound Cake$2.75
More about Collegetown Bagels
Bickering Twins image

 

Bickering Twins

114 N. Cayuga St., Ithaca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chocolate Cake$7.00
Rich flourless chocolate cake infused with chipotle chili. Served with homemade whipped cream.
More about Bickering Twins
Hound and Mare image

 

Hound and Mare

118 N Aurora Street, Ithaca

Avg 4.4 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Banana Coffee Cake$4.25
More about Hound and Mare
Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St. image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.

400 N Meadow St, Ithaca

Avg 3.5 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Pound Cake$2.75
More about Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.
Collegetown Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels

420 College Ave Ithaca, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Pound Cake$2.75
More about Collegetown Bagels

